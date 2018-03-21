SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Santana Yvonne Hiatt, 33, of Orchard View Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 14 for failure to appear in court Feb. 8. She and her father, Randall Hiatt, were charged with several drug-related crimes after a raid last July. Now she has multiple court dates coming up for several offenses and was given a $31,000 secured bond.

On April 2 she faces possession of meth and violating probation charges. On April 4 the charges are possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

On April 10 the charge is interfering with an electronic ankle bracelet. April 20 is unauthorized use of a vehicle. May 4 shows driving while license revoked (not impaired), having an expired registration/plate, and no vehicle inspection.

• Carl Lewis Carter, of Bandy Knoll Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant March 9 on charges of felony conspiracy, along with criminal summonses for communicating threats and failure to comply with mandatory school attendance law. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and an April 5 court date.

• Adrian Tyler West, 23, of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, was served warrants March 9 on charges of assault on a female and communicating threats, dated March 6. The victim is listed as Wendy Lee Forest, of Mount Airy. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.

• Kenneth Dewayne Crowell, 25, of Gravely Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant March 9 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, dated Dec. 12. He was given a $1,500 unsecured bond and an April 13 court date.

• Jessica Rachel Stanley, 30, of Springs Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant March 10 on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV drug. She was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a May 29 court date.

• Dulce Ochea, 25, of Nixon Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant March 10 on a charge of simple assault, dated March 3. She was jailed with no bond and a March 27 court date.

• Joseph Lee Duncan, 24, of Pratt Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest March 10 for on four charges of failure to appear in court in Feburary. He faces two counts of driving while license revoked and one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was given a $900 secured bond and an April 4 court date.

• Randall Lynn Wall, 56, of Springs Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 11 for two counts of failure to appear in court March 5. He was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was given a $500 secured bond and a court date the next day.

• Crystal Gail Key, 38, of Cimarron Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 12 for four driving-related charges and one charge of failure to comply with the mandatory school attendance law. She faces two counts of driving while license revoked, having no car inspection, and having a fictitious or altered registration/tag. She was given a $600 cash bond and a $1,500 secured bond with an April 10 court appearance.

• Thomas Charles Atkins, 46, of Cimarron Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 12 for failure to appear in court on driving-related charges in January.

He faces two counts of driving with no insurance, no vehicle inspection, driving while license revoked (not impaired) and having a fictitious or altered registration/plate. He was given a $300 cash bond and a $1,000 unsecured bond with court dates of April 16 and May 8.

• Megan Laura Holcomb, 22, of Hamptonville, was served an order for arrest March 13 for failure to appear in court that day on charges of driving while license revoked (impaired) and speeding. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and an April 24 court date.

She also an April 9 court appearance in Brunswick County for two counts of felony probation violation (being out of her home county).

• Kristy Simmons Coe, 40, of Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons March 14 on a charge of passing a worthless check, dated Feb. 23. The victim is listed as Memories on Main in Mount Airy. Coe was given a March 23 court date.

• Cody Jackson Epperson, 22, of Dorothy Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 16 for failure to appear in court on a charge of larceny. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a March 23 court date.