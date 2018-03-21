SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — A local woman is back in custody after skipping her court date related to a drug raid more than a year ago.

In December 2016, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in Flat Rock where Grandy and Mandy Nester were reported to be staying, along with Leilani Hope Jeffcoat.

The Nesters weren’t there at the time of the raid, but Jeffcoat was.

Deputies allegedly found stolen items, including a couple of vehicles and two handguns, along with 32 grams of meth.

Jeffcoat was charged with two counts of trafficking meth, maintaining a drug dwelling, felony possession of meth, possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia. She received a $176,000 secured bond.

On March 10, she was arrested on nine counts of failure to appear in court. Six of them were listed for Jan. 23 and three for Jan. 25.

Jeffcoat, 28, was out on bond and was listed as living on Bullin Hollow Lane in Ararat.

On Thursday she faces counts of driving while license revoked (not impaired), failure to stop for a stop sign/traffic signal, no car insurance, having a fictitious or altered registration/tag, and possession of stolen goods.

On April 2 she faces the failure-to-appear charges.

In other arrest reports:

• James Henry Tate, 27, of Capital Lane, Mount Airy was served an order for arrest March 7 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a charge of larceny of a vehicle. Once in custody, he was also charged with failure to appear in court March 2 on a charge of possession of meth.

He was given a $3,000 secured bond on the larceny count with an April 4 court date; he received a $1,000 secured bond and an April 25 court date for the second offense.

According to the court docket, Tate also has an appearance April 10 for charges of larceny of a vehicle and failing to register as a sex offender. According to state records, Tate was convicted in December 2013 of two counts of felony taking indecent liberty with a child.

• Jerry Wayne Blevins, 39, of Ireland Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest March 8 for failure to appear in court Jan. 16. He was given a $300 cash bond and an April 10 court date in Danbury on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked (not impaired), having a canceled or revoked license plate, and failure to use a seatbelt on a child under 16.

• William Cody Cecil, 27, of Sidden Street, Mount Airy was served an order for arrest March 8 for two counts of failure to appear in court last fall. He was given a $1,182 secured bond and an April 17 court date for the charge of assault on a female.

• Eric Eugene Benton, 47, of Ledford Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest March 9 while in custody for another arrest. He was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of violating a restraining order and given a $5,000 secured bond and an April 4 court date.

He was already in jail because he was arrested March 7 on charges of counts of failure to appear in court last month. The original charges were violating a restraining order, probation violations, driving while impaired and larceny. He was given a $29,500 secured bond and a March 23 court date.

He was expected in court in Wilkes County last week on charges of indecent exposure, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, 30-day civil revocation of his license, unsafe movements in traffic, and having an open alcohol container in the vehicle. He also had a date last Friday in Wilkesboro for the charge of second-degree trespassing.

• Carl Lewis Carter, of Bandy Knoll Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant March 9 on charges of felony conspiracy, along with criminal summonses for communicating threats and failure to comply with mandatory school attendance law. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and an April 5 court date.

• Adrian Tyler West, 23, of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, was served warrants March 9 on charges of assault on a female and communicating threats, dated March 6. The victim is listed as Wendy Lee Forest, of Mount Airy. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.

• Kenneth Dewayne Crowell, 25, of Gravely Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant March 9 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, dated Dec. 12. He was given a $1,500 unsecured bond and an April 13 court date.