Winter event termed ‘minor’ overall

The fact the calendar says spring is here didn’t keep snow from falling in the area Wednesday.

However, what could be described as Old Man Winter’s last gasp was more show than substance, with scant problems reported in Surry County except for an accident involving two-tractors Tuesday night when the bad weather started as rain.

“So far, it’s minor, really, it’s not a significant winter event — it’s not,” Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton emphasized late Wednesday morning.

He termed the prevailing road conditions in the area as “wet and slushy.”

“So far, we’ve had a few what you would call minor (traffic) incidents in the western end of the county, in Lowgap and those areas, near the Virginia line where they got the most of it,” Shelton said.

“Just a trace” of snowfall had been logged by late Wednesday morning at F.G. Doggett Water Plant, Mount Airy’s official weather-monitoring station, which a spokesman there defined as not enough to measure.

At that time, some flurries were continuing and the only noticeable effects seemed to be snow coating branches of trees, as temperatures begin rising toward an expected daytime high in the mid-40s.

“Around here, it’s just a dusting,” Shelton said of conditions in greater Mount Airy. In Lowgap and other western Surry areas, about an inch of snow was reported.

Shelton said the weather situation that occurred was not unexpected at all. “With the information the weather service has given me, we were right on key.”

As for travel conditions, the emergency services official said motorists should keep in mind that wintry precipitation has fallen and stay alert to any potential issues. Shelton added that ice was a problem this morning in some of the colder areas.

Schools in Mount Airy and Surry County were closed Wednesday along with those in Carroll and Patrick counties in Virginia, where snowfall levels were in the 2- to 4-inch range..

On the heels of a slight chance of rain Wednesday night, conditions Thursday and Friday are forecast to be sunny.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

