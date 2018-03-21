City Easter egg hunt ready to roll

Local kids are invited to grab their baskets and hop on over to Westwood Park Saturday for a fifth-annual Easter egg hunt hosted by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation.

The hunt, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Galax Trail facility, has proven to be one of the most-well-attended events locally, usually attracting about 500 people, city parks and recreation official Darren Lewis said Monday.

In 2017, an estimated 400 children alone took part in the event, not counting parents, grandparents and others there.

“It has grown every year, and it just continues,” Lewis said of the turnout for the Easter egg hunt, which is free and open to the public. It will feature a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

“I believe it’s a good family event that the community just embraces and has come out and supported,” added Lewis. He credits the organizational efforts of Family Services Supervisor Fonda Branch of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation for its success.

The Easter egg hunt is staged on the ballfields and at other areas of Westwood Park, where 7,500 plastic eggs will be meticulously hidden by park and recreation personnel before the crowds arrive. It is broken down into different age groups.

Quests for golden eggs

Along with the thrill of the hunt itself, prizes are contained in each egg — typically candy or small toys — with another special incentive also involved.

“There is a golden egg for each age group,” Lewis said, which will be good for a special Easter basket prize for the finders during each of three segments involved:

• A hunt for “Little Bunnies,” including younger children up to age 3, begins at 10 a.m.

• The “Running Rabbits” group, those ages 4-6, will get their crack at the eggs at 10:20 a.m.

• A “Top Hoppers” hunt for older kids, 7 and up, is set for 10:40 a.m.

The Little Bunnies hunt will be held on the lower ballfield at Westwood Park, the one for Running Rabbits on the upper ballfield and that for Top Hoppers, “throughout the park,” Lewis said.

The Easter egg hunt is sponsored by Carport Central of Mount Airy.

Rain or shine

Even if rain threatens to dampen Saturday’s gathering, the parks and recreation staff has it covered, according to Branch, the family services supervisor.

“No matter what the weather will be that day, the event will be held rain or shine,” she assured.

Should conditions be so bad that the hunts on the Westwood Park grounds are hampered, participants can take advantage of a drive-through service.

It will involve Easter eggs being given out from the parking lot area.

A legion of kids, parents and grandparents waits for a yellow tape to drop and allow a mad rush to find eggs during last year's hunt at Westwood Park.

