Mount Airy Police Reports

• An entire carport was discovered stolen Sunday from a Mount Airy residence, according to city police department reports. The crime occurred at a location in the 1500 block of South Main Street, with John Mark Thacker of Allred Mill Road listed as the victim. The carport, beige in color, is valued at $1,200 and was last known to be secure on March 4.

• Two women are facing theft-related violations as a result of two separate incidents at Walmart, including one on Monday. In that case, Donna McMillian Smith, 51, of 177 Carter Road, is accused of concealment of merchandise in her purse, identified as shoes, steaks, hair color and vitamins, representing a restitution figure of $82. The same charges was filed against Kaitlin Dawn Chidester, 24, no address listed, involving a flashlight and portable charger light with a total value of $51, which were recovered.

Also Monday, larceny charges were issued against the two women for incidents at the store last Thursday, when Smith allegedly took an 18-volt drill valued at $137 and Chidester an airgun valued at $47. Smith also was found to be wanted on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Buncombe County which had been issued on Feb. 15. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under an $8,000 secured bond, with both Smith and Chidester scheduled to appear in District Court in Dobson on May 10.

• Victor Shaun Hawks, 32, listed as homeless, was arrested as a fugitive from justice from Patrick County, Virginia, on March 11 after police encountered him during a suspicious-vehicle investigation on Airport Road. This led to the discovery that Hawks was wanted in the other state for an unspecified matter and he was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond. Hawks is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on April 19.

• Two substitution of price violations were filed against Scott Gordon Swanson, 52, of 467 Long Branch Road, Claudville, Virginia, on March 10 at Walmart. One of the counts relates to Swanson allegedly substituting prices for two tires, a pair of work boots and an 18-volt impact driver for a total of $237.

The other case stems from allegedly substituting prices for a reciprocal saw, flashlight and circular saw valued at $264 for $25, which were recovered. Swanson is to appear in court on April 18.

• A second-degree trespassing charge was issued against Cody Aaron Mills, 28, of 2424 Pine Ridge Road, on March 10 at Walmart, from which he had been banned on Dec. 31. A May 23 court date was set in the case.

• Police learned on March 6 of a breaking and entering at a secured residence on Price Street which is owned by Irene Sutphin Payne of Lancaster, South Carolina. No property was listed as missing, but damage put at $100 occurred to a door.

• Ivy Rayne Hollinger, 24, of 108 Sparrow Lane, Lowgap, was arrested as a fugitive from justice from Carroll County, Virginia, after she was encountered by police at Auto Zone on Feb. 25 during a domestic investigation. Hollinger was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an April 27 appearance in District Court. No information was listed regarding the Carroll County matter.