Spring Break Fairytale Camp set for April

Once upon a time, in a land not so far away, Shelby Coleman planned for a storybook spring break.

And now she’s bringing those plans to fruition with the Spring Break Fairytale Camp at the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre.

“Spring break camps are a great way to keep children engaged and entertained during the school break, and we wanted to offer one that incorporates the arts and helps kids tap into their creativity and express themselves,” she said.

Before joining the Surry Arts Council as co-artistic director (along with Madi Chitty), Coleman toured with Missoula Children’s Theatre for two years doing productions such as “The Frog Prince” and “Alice in Wonderland.” She also worked as a teaching artist for Lexington Children’s Theatre.

“Imagination and creativity are key to children’s development and education,” Coleman said. “They are the basis of skills like problem solving and critical thinking. And the best part is that it’s a lot of fun.”

The Spring Break Fairytale camp will incorporate dance, singing, and crafts focusing on a different theme each day.

Spring Break Fairytale Camp is for ages 4-8 and runs Monday, April 2 – Friday, April 6, from 9 a.m. until noon each day in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, below the Andy Griffith Museum); a snack is provided. There will be a showcase for family and friends at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Registration is $45 and can be done online (www.surryarts.org), by phone (336-786-7998) or at the arts council office at 218 Rockford Street during business hours. For additional information contact Shelby Coleman at (336) 786-7998 or shelby@surryarts.org.