Career and tech students recognized

During February, which was Career and Technical Education Month, Surry County Schools administrators and Board of Education members visited each of the county’s high schools, recognizing the career and technical education students who had received credentials, certifications, and awards.

At East Surry High School, 167 students earned a total of 295 credentials/certifications/awards.

At North Surry High School, 175 earned a total of 222 credentials/certifications/awards.

At Surry Central High School, 198 students earned a total of 125 credentials/certifications/awards.

A total of 467 students from the three high schools earned 715 credentials/certifications/awards for Surry County Schools.

Among the credentials awarded were: Adobe Certified Associate – Illustrator CC; Adobe Certified Associate – Photoshop CC; Adobe Certified Associate – Premiere Pro CC; Adobe Certified Associate – Dreamweaver; Adobe Certified Associate – InDesign CC; Adobe Visual Design Specialist; Certified Nursing Assistant; CPR; first aid; EverFi, which is a personal finance certification; and Hunter Safety Certification.

Other certifications and credentials awarded included Microsoft Access Specialist; Microsoft Excel Specialist; Microsoft PowerPoint Specialist; Microsoft Word Expert; Microsoft Word Specialist; National Health Science Assessment; National Center for Construction Education and Research; ServSafe; 10-hour OSHA certification; Venture, which is an entrepreneurship certification; W!se, which is a financial literacy certification); and Vision Screening/Prevent Blindness certification.

“I am really proud of the work of the CTE teachers who are preparing students with skills they can use beyond high school. I am also very pleased with the energy and focus the students bring to these classes. These credentials and certifications will set them up for success in future college courses and careers,” said Dr. Jill Reinhardt, assistant superintendent.