Playhouse parking project progresses

After falling by the wayside more than a year and a half ago, a project to improve parking facilities at the Andy Griffith Playhouse is now on a fast track.

The deteriorating condition of existing facilities hosting arts-related activities in Mount Airy became a central issue recently during debates surrounding a local expansion of the Virginia-based Barter Theatre. As city leaders stood poised to commit millions of dollars to that project, there were charges that municipal-owned venues already in place were being overlooked.

One of those used by the Surry Arts Council for its programs is the Andy Griffith Playhouse, where the condition of the parking lot surfaced as a major concern in 2016. City officials decided then they would not be willing to repave it at an expense of around $30,000 — much less fund a major redesign and upgrade of the lot with a $293,400 price tag.

But with a recent 3-2 vote in favor of the Barter expansion now getting smaller in the rear-view mirror, the playhouse paving is receiving a fresh look — apparently a make-good in response to that decision. Coupled with this is the fact that funding for such capital projects — those involving major building- or equipment-related needs — might be limited in the near future due to Barter Theatre and other obligations.

“I’ve got a feeling this is not going to happen if it doesn’t happen now,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said of the playhouse paving during a city council meeting Thursday night, after he had requested that it be placed on the agenda.

“I think we’ve got one shot on this.”

The commissioners subsequently voted 5-0 to have municipal personnel seek price quotes on resurfacing the playhouse parking lot, where no such work has occurred in about 30 years, based on previous discussions.

Sooner, not later

While the commissioners collectively decided in August 2016 that the playhouse work was not a priority, the project hasn’t been removed from the to-do list entirely.

“It is in the planned capital (budget) for the upcoming year,” City Manager Barbara Jones said of the 2018-2019 fiscal year that begins on July 1.

Mirroring his urgency to have it start as soon as possible, Cawley asked that the playhouse resurfacing sought by Surry Arts Council officials occur before the end of the present fiscal year “since they are bringing people to town already.”

This was an apparent reference to how much tourism traffic actually will be generated by the 500-seat Barter Theatre, where projections call for 82,250 tickets to be sold annually.

The city manager advised Cawley that allocating money for the paving before June 30 would require a budget amendment — which covers expenditures incurred after the city’s spending plan is adopted each year.

That produced an immediate reaction from Cawley. He pointed out that municipal officials were able to accommodate a costly expense related to the Barter project in this manner: $100,000 to pay a financial adviser to guide the city in developing the theatre.

“The $100,000 we just voted for wasn’t in the budget,” Cawley reminded, “so let’s pave the parking lot.”

Even before being addressed by the city commissioners, support was expressed for the parking lot improvements by local citizen Gary Pruett during the public-forum portion of Thursday night’s meeting.

Pruett, a vehement backer of the Barter Theatre expansion, also was an enthusiastic voice for the playhouse plan, noting the high-visibility of that facility among visitors to town.

“This is one of the first chances we have as a city to make an impression,” Pruett said of the lot that also serves the Andy Griffith Museum next door to the playhouse.

“The play experience doesn’t begin in the theater and the museum experience doesn’t begin in the museum,” he reasoned.

This happens during the “transition” from the parking lot, Pruett said, adding that it is the starting point for an enjoyable experience.

The playhouse grounds also need signage, landscaping and other features to provide that key first step, he said in addition to the resurfacing of a space resembling “an elementary school lot that has been paved over.”

Board appointment

In other action, the city commissioners appointed a new member to the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority (TDA), an advisory group that aids in promoting local attractions.

Julie Perkins was named to the TDA to replace Chad Tidd, who recently resigned.

The Tourism Development Authority’s membership includes representatives of different segments of the local tourism and business communities, and Tidd served on behalf of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

Perkins will fill that same role for the remainder of Tidd’s term that expires on Jan. 15, 2021.

She and her husband Greg own and operate Perkins and Associates Insurance Specialists. Julie Perkins previously has served on the chamber board of directors and in volunteer capacities with local organizations including the United Fund, Habitat for Humanity and others.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

