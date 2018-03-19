Police reports

A disturbance at a city restaurant during the weekend led to the arrest of a woman on charges including assault, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Officers responded to Sagebrush Friday night and encountered Kelly Sawyers Hicks, 38, of 159 Willis Road, during a civil disturbance in which an alleged assault on employees was reported, with one victim identified as Bridgett Ann Chipps.

Hicks, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to police, allegedly continued to curse and make threatening gestures toward restaurant patrons. After being separated and warned several times, the woman was arrested on charges of simple assault and being intoxicated and disruptive. Hicks was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for a June 13 appearance in District Court.

• His alleged attempt to steal two bottles of Olay makeup valued at $36 led to Alvin Junior Hunter, 65, of Winston-Salem, being jailed Saturday under a $2,000 secured bond. The incident occurred at Lowes Foods, where it allegedly was witnessed by store loss-prevention personnel and the merchandise was recovered intact. In addition to charges of larceny and possession of stolen property being filed against Hunter, he was served with an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Feb. 26. Hunter is to be in District Court on May 2.

• Molly Elizabeth Edmonds, 28, of 120 W. Pine St., No. 5, was jailed under an $1,100 secured bond on March 3 at Walmart, where she allegedly stole merchandise with a total value of $97. This resulted in charges of larceny, larceny by changing price tag and second-degree trespassing against Edmonds, who also was served with two orders for arrest for failing to appear in court dating to November 2015. She is scheduled to be in District Court on April 3.

• The theft of property valued at $23,000 was discovered on Feb. 26 at Creek Bottom Brewery on Rockford Street, including a Trane five-ton heat pump, a Trane two-ton heat pump, 75 to 100 feet of copper wiring and copper pipes from the building. The victim of the crime is Bray’s Properties Inc. on North South Street.

• John Ross Alexander, 34, of 1578 Austin Traphill Road, Elkin, turned himself in at the city police station on Feb. 27 on felony charges of obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny. Warrants for the alleged violations had been issued through the Elkin Police Department in early February, with no other details listed. Alexander was released from custody after posting a $10,000 property bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court Friday.