East Surry team wins Quiz Bowl

Teams from regional high schools faced questions about pop culture, current events and a wide range of academic subjects in Saturday’s 2018 Quiz Bowl at the Andy Griffith Theater.

Questions about Netflix series (“Stranger Things” and “13 Reasons Why”) were dispatched quickly and correctly. Questions about dead French poets (Edmond Rostand) and dead American poets who lived in France (Gertrude Stein) gave more difficulty.

When the double-elimination tournament was over, the trophy and bragging rights went to East Surry.

Each match consisted of three rounds. In the first round, each student was given the opportunity to answer one question for 10 points. If the question was missed, the next student in line on the opposing team was given an opportunity to answer for half points.

In rounds two and three, teams were allowed to confer and were given more time to answer. Round two questions were good for 20 points and round three questions earned 30 points. Opposing teams were given a chance to answer missed questions for half points.

Teams drew for placement before play began, and the first match was played by Forbush High School and North Surry High School, with Forbush winning 75-65.

East Surry High School then toppled Millennium Charter Academy 140 – 80, followed by Stokes Early College winning over Yadkin Early College 75 – 30. South Stokes won out over Surry Central 50 – 0, and the last match in the first round was Alleghany High School and the winner of the first match played, Forbush. Forbush won that match 115 – 85.

Play continued for several hours before East Surry ultimately took the top honors, despite a joking Hail Mary in Round One proposing Sarah Palin as the Secretary of State who purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867. (It was William Seward.)

Quiz Bowl is sponsored by the Northwestern Regional Library and its 13 member libraries and has been for at least 30 years, according to director Joan Sherif. “We’re really glad to be able to do it,” she said in her opening remarks.

Judges for the event were Pat Polley, Alleghany, Beth Lyon-Smith, Alleghany, and Wayne Matthews, Yadkin Center of Surry Community College.

“I’ve been a sponsor or a judge for close to 30 years,” said Matthews.

“It’s exciting to see youth, any youth, excel,” said Polley. “I especially like the way they are sometimes puzzled, and then come through.”

“I enjoy the participation of the youth year after year,” said Lyon-Smith. “I appreciate that they take time to prepare and do their best.”

“It’s fun,” said Homer Dearmin, moderator this year and for several past years. Dearmin is also a longtime Quiz Bowl participant, having begun on his high school’s team. “I’ve been doing it a long time,” he agreed. “But not as long as Wayne.”

East Surry’s Quiz Bowl team with the 2018 trophy: front, from left, John Wingo, Ryan Wagoner; back, from left, Coach Terry Collins, Bailey Taylor and Jacob Hart. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_29261336_10208707544645773_5969780803708649472_n.jpg East Surry’s Quiz Bowl team with the 2018 trophy: front, from left, John Wingo, Ryan Wagoner; back, from left, Coach Terry Collins, Bailey Taylor and Jacob Hart. Bill Colvard | The News South Stokes’ team members Steven Fatz, Katie Quesinberry, Niamai Browning and Antoinette France confer on a question. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_7354.jpg South Stokes’ team members Steven Fatz, Katie Quesinberry, Niamai Browning and Antoinette France confer on a question. Bill Colvard | The News Joan Sherif welcomes participants and guests to 2018 Quiz Bowl. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_7322.jpg Joan Sherif welcomes participants and guests to 2018 Quiz Bowl. Bill Colvard | The News The Millennium Charter Academy team consults for a Round 3 question: Sydney Watson, Oscar Hampton, Aidan Woods and Dalton Collins. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_7342.jpg The Millennium Charter Academy team consults for a Round 3 question: Sydney Watson, Oscar Hampton, Aidan Woods and Dalton Collins. Bill Colvard | The News Round 1 was a Forbush (left) vs. North Surry (right) matchup. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_7337.jpg Round 1 was a Forbush (left) vs. North Surry (right) matchup. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

