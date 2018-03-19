Surry to host Women’s History Month Speaker

Surry Community College alumna and historian Jewel Parker will present “Subdue Our Masters…Without Violence, Colonial Women Before the American Revolution, 1693-1760” on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in A-121 on the Dobson campus.

The lecture is open to the public with no admission cost.

Parker is originally from Elkin, and received an associate in arts degree from Surry Community College in May 2014. She then transferred to Appalachian State University where she completed a bachelor of arts in history with minors in political science and women’s studies.

She is attending ASU to complete a master of arts in history in May. She plans to begin working on a doctorate in history at UNC-Greensboro this fall.

For additional information regarding Wednesday’s talk, contact Kasey Martin, coordinator of Student and Community Engagement, at martinkr@surry.edu or (336) 386-3468.