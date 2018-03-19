President’s List students treated to breakfast

DOBSON — Students qualifying for the President’s List at Surry Community College have had no easy task — they must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

Many do this will holding down jobs or other family responsibilities.

Students on the President’s List receive a congratulatory letter and now also get an invitation to an exclusive breakfast in their honor.

“The breakfast is a way to honor and reward the students who are truly dedicated to their studies here at Surry Community College,” said Dr. David Shockley, school president. “This is an event that we plan to repeat each semester.”

The college held its first President’s List Breakfast in February for students who earned a spot on the President’s list for fall 2017.