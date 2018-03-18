Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

If I Live by Terri Blackstock, fiction

As You Wish by Jude Deveraux, fiction

The Woman Left Behind by Linda Howard, fiction

One Last Breath by Lisa Jackson, fiction

The Third Victim by Phillip Margolin, fiction

***

The Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library will hold the Spring Used Book Sale at the Library from Wednesday, April 11, through Monday, April 16. The sale begins with the First Choice Sale on April 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On April 12, the sale hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.. On Friday the hours will be 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, is the 1/2 Price Sale and will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale ends on Monday with Bag Sale Day, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., and the charge is $2 for a bag of books. Donations are gladly accepted at the Mount Airy Public Library during regular business hours.

***

Hola! The library is starting a pre-school story time for those who speak Spanish. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for one hour of stories, songs and crafts, all in Spanish. Bienvenidos a los cuentos en enspanol. Los Martes @ 9:30 a.m. Una hora de cuentos en espanol para ninos en edad preescolar. Tendremos historias, canciones y manualidades en espanol.

***

Reading With Robin! Robin is a dog, a Dutch Shepherd, who has been trained by Therapy Dogs International to work with children who need help in practicing their reading. Robin will be here on Wednesday of each week, and there is no need to sign up, just arrive at 3 p.m. for this great service, brought to you by here handlers, Karen and Theo.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

***

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, on the second Saturday of each month, at 10:30 a.m.. Join us for this free class.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

Tuesday night Game Night will continue on Tuesdays through March 27. Be here at 6:30 p.m. to play, bring a game from home if you’d like for others to share it with you. Someone from Paradise Games will be here to teach us how to play some new and popular games. Join the fun — come out and play!

***

Kids are invited to participate in our second annual Peeps Show Book Diorama contest! Bring your entries to the library by Monday, March 26. Patrons will vote on their favorites throughout the week, and the winner will be announced on Saturday, March 31, and they will receive a prize.

***

We will have a fun workshop for kids on Friday, March 30, at 4 p.m., where we make Gumdrops Architecture, like bridges and towers, using candy.

***

Bestselling author of the Miss Julia book series, Ann B. Ross, will be at the library on Thursday, April 5, at noon, for a luncheon. We are looking forward to her visit, and we need to plan for how many will attend, so call to register your name, and we are limited to 50 seats.

***

Join us at the library on Monday, April 9, at noon as we learn about Mood boosting foods with Allison Hemrick from Mountain Valley Hospice in a Lunch ‘N Learn. You bring your own lunch, we will provide dessert.

***

Celebrate Poetry month with us on Tuesday, April 10, at 6 p.m., as we write some of our own works.

***

Go Fly a Kite Day is Wednesday, April 11, at 4 p.m. We have kites, bubbles, and pinwheels available for the day.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.