SURRY COUNTY MOST WANTED

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jackie D. Wilmoth, 43, white male, wanted on post-release warrants and is on supervision for 7 counts felony breaking & entering, larceny, possess stolen goods, obtain property false pretense, possess schedule II and VI controlled substances and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Laticia L. Orozco, 23, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess schedule II controlled substance.

• Joaquin Garcia Rangel, 24, Hispanic male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault with a deadly weapon.

• Kevin Michael Haynes, 39, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault on a female.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jamie L. France, 43, black male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Charles W. Haney II, 34, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Jenny E. Luffman, 33, white female, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Michael W. McMillian, 25, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.