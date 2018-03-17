County to name new commissioner Monday

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners is expected to name a new member at Monday’s meeting in Mountain Park.

A month ago, Commissioner R.F. “Buck” Golding wrote a memo to Chairman Eddie Harris announcing his retirement after more than 11 years on the board.

“I leave this position with no regrets and know that county government is in good hands,” Golding wrote. “I wish the board continued success in the future.”

Golding first served on the county board from 1994-98. After losing his first attempt at a second term, Golding won in 2010 and was reelected in 2014.

“It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Commissioner Buck Golding,” Harris stated last month. “He has served with honor and integrity. Buck is a man of principle and never lost sight of the taxpayers that he served.”

Golding’s Central District spot is one of three commissioner seats are up for election this year, so whoever gets appointed will only serve through the end of the year — unless he or she wins the ballot.

A similar event happened two years ago when Van Tucker was appointed to Paul Johnson’s East District seat, then went on to win his election.

In this case, all four of the candidates who filed for Golding’s position are Republicans, so the primary will in effect be the race, just like it was two years ago when Larry Johnson beat out four others, including incumbent Jimmy Miller, in the spring.

In that case, Miller said he would go ahead and resign so that Johnson could have his spot in time to work on the 2016-17 budget.

The four men who filed for the Central District are Tony Childs, Mark Marion, Gary Tilley and Tony Tilley.

At a meeting on Feb. 19, Harris said he had reached out to the Surry County Republican Party. As Golding is a Republican, the local GOP can make a recommendation on who it would like to see take that seat.

As of Saturday afternoon, Harris said he had not been informed of the Republican Party’s preference.

In January 2016 when the board was looking to fill Paul Johnson’s seat, the GOP nominated Paula Stanley, but the county board chose to appoint Tucker, who was the only Republican on the ballot at the time. He would go on to defeat Ronald Bowman in the fall election.

Also up for grabs this year is the South District seat held by the chairman. Harris faces Democrat Karen Osburn-Chandler in November.

Phillips has a much sooner resolution. His only opponent is also a Republican, so the spring primary will serve as the de facto election. He faces principal Bill Goins (Central Middle School), who finished second to Larry Johnson for the other Mount Airy seat two years ago.

Harris is seeking his third term on the board after being first elected in 2010.

Phillips is after his second election win following his appointment to the board in 2012 to fill the unexpired term vacated by the death of Commissioner Garry Scearce.

Monday’s meeting takes place at 6 p.m. in the media center for Mountain Park Elementary School.

For those who haven’t been to the school before, Harris noted that the media center is behind the volunteer fire department station.

