Rain doesn’t stop kids, Easter Bunny

DOBSON — Neither rain nor sleet nor cold nor threat of rain could stop more than 500 people from turning out for Surry County Parks and Recreation’s annual Easter egg hunt at Fisher River Park on Saturday.

“This is not a rain-or-shine event,” said Bradley Key, a program coordinator for Surry Parks and Recreation, sponsor of the annual event. “But the forecast is good, and we hope it will clear up. We’ve hidden 7,000 eggs.”

Key added, “We had some sleet while we were setting up.”

The weather did improve, and before the 7,000 eggs hidden for the event had been found, the sun had emerged.

After the first hunt for children three years old and younger was finished, Key said, ”there are certainly plenty of kids here now. They swiped the eggs up in a hurry.”

Subsequent hunts were for children four to six years old and for kids seven and up. The three age groups hunted for eggs on a staggered hunting schedule for the first time this year.

“In the past, they all started at 12 o’clock,” said Key. “This way, if a parent has multiple children in different age groups, they’ll be able to be at all of them.”

The Easter Bunny was on hand to greet the children and oversee the egg hunting, posing for photos with the kids and waving at the ones who did not care to get too close to a giant rabbit.

The Easter Bunny was joined by Puddin’, the mascot of Surry County Health and Nutrition Center’s Pediatric Clinic. Puddin’ said he’s been coming to the event for years.

Emerson Chattin (left) is not entirely sure she wants to pick up the egg her mom, Briana, is pointing out at Fisher River Park Saturday afternoon. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_7393.jpg Emerson Chattin (left) is not entirely sure she wants to pick up the egg her mom, Briana, is pointing out at Fisher River Park Saturday afternoon. Bill Colvard | The News Alora Pipinos (2) left, and Amelia Blankenship (2) right, filled their baskets with eggs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_7399.jpg Alora Pipinos (2) left, and Amelia Blankenship (2) right, filled their baskets with eggs. Bill Colvard | The News A rainy start did not stop hundreds of kids from hunting for Easter eggs in Fisher River Park. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_7376.jpg A rainy start did not stop hundreds of kids from hunting for Easter eggs in Fisher River Park. Bill Colvard | The News Sierra Pell (7), left, and Khloe Pell (4) have a photo op with the Easter Bunny. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_7358.jpg Sierra Pell (7), left, and Khloe Pell (4) have a photo op with the Easter Bunny. Bill Colvard | The News Maria Aguilera (5) left, and Venus Hernandez (3) right, get a hug from Puddin’, center, the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center Pediatric Clinic’s mascot. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_7361.jpg Maria Aguilera (5) left, and Venus Hernandez (3) right, get a hug from Puddin’, center, the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center Pediatric Clinic’s mascot. Bill Colvard | The News Kids line up along the edge of the infield to get the start signal to begin Saturday’s Easter egg hunt. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_7369.jpg Kids line up along the edge of the infield to get the start signal to begin Saturday’s Easter egg hunt. Bill Colvard | The News

