Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Travis Bowman, 27, and Samantha Mayes, 26, of Elkin, issued March 15.

– Cameron Funkhouser, 24, and Tyler Caudle, 25, of Siloam, issued March 14.

– Eric Stokes, 33, and Tiffany Sparks, 36, of Dobson, issued March 13.

– Timothy Starkey II, 40, and Tina Ayers, 37, of Mount Airy, issued March 13.

– Shaffer Ester, 22, and Savannah Montgomery, 20, of Siloam, issued March 13.

– Jacob Gaylean, 25, and Tamra Gravley, 24, of Mount Airy, issued March 13.

– Michael Plager, 30, and Kaitlin Douglas, 26, of Salem, issued March 9.

– Daniel Inman, 25, and Jamie Ball, 28, of Mount Airy, issued March 9.

– Charles Wagoner, 70, and Linda Darcy, 58, of Elkin, issued March 9.

– Christopher Edwards, 24, and Emily Goodson, 25, of Mount Airy, issued March 9.

Divorces

The following divorce was granted in Surry County:

– Barbara and James Semones, married October 24, 2015; divorce granted March 8.