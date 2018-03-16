Food Lion donates food for 3,200 meals

Gentry Middle School’s Food Backpack program received a generous donation from the Food Lion Feeds program earlier this month

Gentry’s school counselor, Celeste Hawks, had applied for this donation earlier in the year. She is thankful for the help she received from Marty Baugess, store manager of the Food Lion on West Lebanon Street in Mount Airy, who helped guide her through the process.

Baugess said his desire to help the students at Gentry Middle School stems from knowing how important providing food for children on the weekends is – a time when school meals are not provided.

Food Lion representative Kathy Whicker organized the delivery of the food items to Gentry on March 8. She was assisted by Baugess and several other local Food Lion store managers and regional representatives.

Hawks and Gentry principal Brandon Whitaker were thrilled to see the large amount of food delivered by the Food Lion employees.

Whicker noted that Food Lion Feeds donated more than 800 pounds of non-perishable food for the backpack program including items such as cans of ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken noodle soup, beans and wieners, tuna, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter crackers, toaster pastries, applesauce and fruit bars. This donation is equal to 3,200 meals.

“Gentry Middle truly appreciates Food Lion’s donation,” said Hawks. “We would not be able to help so many students if it wasn’t for the support of our community.” She adds that Gentry accepts food and money donations year-round in order to sustain this program.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.