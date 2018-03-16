Greyhound singers score high

WINSTON-SALEM — North Surry’s singing group, Greyhound Sounds, received high marks in a recent performance here.

The group earned all Superior ratings at the N.C. High School Choral Music Performance Adjudication at Wake Forest University on March 9.

According to the N.C. Music Educator Association, each large ensemble was required to perform two selections for evaluation if entering in Grades II to VI. At least one selection must have come from an approved list, with the second choice expected to be of comparable difficulty and contrasting style.

Smaller ensembles and soloists did not have an official list of songs from which to choose.

According to the MEA website, “Any group participating in these should perform music particularly suited to and/or written for the voicing of the group and of sufficient quality as to clearly demonstrate the vocal skills of the performers.”

The Greyhound Sounds are under the direction of Sarah McCraw.

The Greyhound Sounds are, front row from left, Anna Cockerham, Spreeanne Norris, Laura Sexton, Juliana Cooke, Bailey Gwyn, Alexis Puckett, Michael Senter and Tess Ramey; middle row, Ashley Hunsucker, Jordan Edwards, Amelia York, Delaney Fulk, Ellie McHone and Chris Smith; back row, Kelsey Bowman, Blake Smith, Hannah Button,Isaiah Flippin, Jordan Shelar, Robert Parks, Jonathan Dalton and Nicholas Worrell.