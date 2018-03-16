Shooting suspect behind bars

An allegedly violent offender is behind bars as the result of a multiple-agency manhunt in the Flat Rock community on Friday morning.

The arrest of Timothy Don McMillian, 38, closes an almost three-month search after a shooting in Flat Rock two days before Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 22, deputies received a call just before 8 p.m. of “an unknown problem” at 163 Glen Terrace, which is about a mile north of Flat Rock Elementary School, according to Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

As officers were responding, dispatch contacted the patrol cars to add that a subject had been shot and was needing medical treatment.

”Upon arrival, officers learned the victim had left the residence walking,” said Combs.

”Officers started searching the surrounding area for the victim and called Mount Airy Police Department for a K9 to assist. The K9 tracked the victim a short distance and located the victim hiding under a truck at a residence on McBride Road.”

Jacob Paul Church, 35, of 122 Westover Drive, Mount Airy, was in stable condition when he was delivered to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to John Shelton, Surry emergency services director, in a statement made in December.

Officers from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office went to McMillian’s residence at 144 McMillian Lane, Mount Airy, but the suspect had fled.

A warrant was issued for McMillian’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Additional warrants were issued for felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device, and an order for arrest for failing to appear on a possession of a stolen motor vehicle charge and felony probation violation.

About the same time as the shooting, McMillian was featured in the Surry County Most Wanted for alleged probation violations. The Sheriff’s Office noted then that he was on probation for felony possession of a stolen firearm, five counts of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts felony possession of stolen goods and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Since then, McMillian has been featured several times in Most Wanted, seeking help from the community in tracking the suspect down.

On Friday morning, McMillian’s location was obtained by members of the United States Marshal’s Service Violent Fugitive Task Force. Working with deputies and detectives from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the marshals responded to 106 Dorothy Lane, Mount Airy, near the Flat Rock community at around 10 a.m.

McMillian was located hiding within the attic space of the residence.

“I am thankful no officer or suspect was injured during the apprehension of this dangerous felon,” said Combs Friday afternoon. “We appreciate our partnership and close working relationship with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and wish to thank the Surry County Emergency Services units who were on standby during this incident.”

McMillian was transported to the Surry County Detention Center and held under a $360,000 secured bond. His trial date is set for April 30, 2018.

Multi-agency arrest made in Flat Rock