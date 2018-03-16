County approves courthouse expenses

DOBSON — Last month the county put money aside for the historic courthouse, and now some of the first expenditures are coming up on the project.

In February the Surry County Board of Commissioners approved a capital project ordinance that budgeted nearly $1.71 million for construction, with another $107,000 for professional services and $100,000 for contingencies. That put the total at $1,913,903.

At the most-recent county meeting, Don Mitchell, county facilities director, came before the board with some bills to pay.

The first one mentioned was the removal of the old underground 10,000-gallon fuel tank.

“This tank is no longer used since we switched the boiler to use natural gas three years ago,” Mitchell informed the board.

Mitchell received three bids on the project, ranging from $7,500 to $13,840. Mitchell, however, recommended that the county not go with the low bidder.

“A&D Environmental chose not to do a site visit, but elected to offer their bid from a phone conversation,” he explained. Therefore he felt more comfortable with the detailed estimate provided by CSM Environmental of $8,747.50. The bid included line-item details for things like getting permits, disposing of any remaining fuel inside, a geologist report, and checking for buried utility lines like telephone and power cables.

The commissioners agreed with Mitchell’s choice.

Mitchell noted that these bids were for a “clean tank,” or one that hasn’t begun to leak fuel into the ground.

“If contamination is found, the cost will increase due to the special handling and disposal of the contaminated soil,” he said.

As this expense was not figured into the original $1.71 million for construction, Mitchell said the money would come out of the $100,000 contingency fund.

After the board approved that contract, Mitchell moved on to some other expenses from the courthouse.

• A prior search had uncovered asbestos that needed removal, but now the county has found additional asbestos around the baseboard area on one of the courthouse floors.

Several of the walls will be torn out as part of the renovation, the commissioners said, so the material is going to be removed anyway.

Mitchell said the cost of this work was estimated at $17,033. The board approved the project.

• A change order for the project concerned the main water line into the courthouse.

The 2-inch line that serves the building was put in as part of the original construction a century ago, noted Mitchell. The water pipe wasn’t included in the renovation plans, he said, but considering its age, the pipe should be replaced.

The line extends all the way out to the main service line at the street, so it will be a long stretch of pipe.

• The next item approved came for the the Dobson Plaza project.

All the materials that go into the work — including the steel and concrete to be used — must be inspected by an independent, third-party inspector, said Mitchell.

This was an expected fee, said Mitchell, so $10,000 was set aside for it.

ESC Southeast came in with a bid of $5,400.

