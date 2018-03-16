In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Estate of Al Smith Moore to Keith Moore, 8.730 acres in Dobson estate of Al Smith Moore 16 E 616, $8

• Brason Properties LLC to Jonathan Love, Lot 4 greystone Subdivision PB 11 174 in Mount Airy, $240

• Efincia Construction LLC to Gaynell and Wadesworth Boyles, Unit 230 Boyles Street Villas PB 34 106 in Pilot Mountain, $377

• Greater Mount Airy Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Christy Bost, Lot 17 Whittington Acres OB 23 99 in Dobson, $290

• Richard and Nancy Belton to Patrick and Blair Lambert, Lots 13 – 22 Block A J.B. Haynes Subdivision in Mount Airy, $385

• Michael Brooks to Earl and Deborah Blackburn, Unit 8A Brookside Village Condominiums BK 1 208-210 in Elkin, $324

• Genesis Dowd to John Hargrave, Lot 41 Section 3 Woodcreek Subdivision PB 8 101 in Long Hill, $156

• Cleve and Deborah Harris to Surry County Board of Education, 6.44 Acres, $951

• Gail and Arden Horton to Susan and Tommy Cline, $100

• Landon Teague to William Rowe, Lot 4-B Renfro Lofts Condominiums BK 1 150-176 in Mount Airy, $285

• Phillip Arrington to Jeffrey Patterson, Unit 211 Lakeview Condominium Phase 2 BK 1 229-232 239-241 and 244, $220

• Jason and Kellie Caudill to Lea and Walter Goins, 1.792 acres in Mount Airy, $276

• Joes and Jennifer Graham to David and Lestine Hutchens, Lots 45-51 Collins Heights PB 4 118 in Elkin, $288

• David and Lestine Hutchens to William and Therese Haselden, Parcel 1.057 acres Parcel 2 0.286 Acres Parcel 3 .57 Acres and Parcel 4 .27 Acres in Elkin, $503

• The Allen Keith Baily Living Trust to Five Creeks Farm LLC, 15.513 Acres in Eldora, $120

• Wanda and Larry Conner to Watson Investment Properties LLC, Lots 22 and 23 PB 4 197 in Dobson, $79

• JFK Properties to Melissa Newsome, Tract in Mount Airy, $272

• Arthur Johnson to Carl and Pamela Dickey, 2 Tracts in Stewarts Creek, $420

• Betty Gordon to Taylor Coalson, 30,020 Square Feet PB 33 20 PB 3 113 in Mount Airy, $76

• William and Susan McBride to Timothy and Merri Almond, 3.661 Acres in Elkin, $118