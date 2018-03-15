Meals on Wheels to have fifth run

DOBSON — The fifth-annual YVEDDI Meals on Wheels 5k/10k run promises some dramatic flourishes from top sponsors, The Dragon Slayers, and an appearance by a tyrannosaurus rex.

Over the last five years, this event has brought in more than $41,500 to help eliminate food insecurity for Surry County’s home-bound seniors. There have been more than 10,000 meals delivered to vulnerable seniors due to this annual event.

The Dragon Slayers, as top sponsors, received naming rights and have christened the event, 2018 Dragon Slayers 5k/10k for YVEDDI Meals on Wheels. The Dragon Slayers are a motorcycle group of volunteer fire fighters, according to Susan Lawrence, YVEDDI spokesperson.

“It’s going to be really impressive when they all come in at once in a parade of motorcycles,” said Lawrence.

“When the inaugural event was held, there were 165 seniors in Surry County waiting for home-delivered meals. Today, there are only 23, and this event is just one of many reasons for the reduced waiting list. We’d like to be able to say that number is zero,” said Lisa Money, YVEDDI director.

“YVEDDI delivers a hot, nutritionally balanced meal to eligible home-bound senior adults in Surry County five days each week, but it’s so much more than a meal, added Money. “For many of our clients, the driver who delivers the meal is the only person they see all day. According to our most recent client satisfaction survey, conducted in October 2017, 75 percent of survey respondents reported that they believe their health has improved and they feel better because they receive a home-delivered meal.”

Money cites a quote from that October survey from a Meals on Wheels recipient: “I thank God every day for Meals on Wheels and my driver who delivers the meals. My driver is a wonderful person, always thinking of others. I am almost 92 years old and the meals also help to enable me to stay in my home. Thank you!”

In fiscal year 2017, YVEDDI delivered 33,554 meals to home-bound seniors in Surry County. At the end of 2017, the mid-way point for fiscal year 2018, YVEDDI has provided 17,661 meals to home-bound seniors in Surry County, according to Money.

New for 2018 will be gold, silver and bronze medals given out to winners by age group and gender, according to Lawrence. “The overall winner will also receive an 11-inch tall trophy as well as a medal,” she added.

Coming out to support the runners will be Paul Denny, dressed as a Tyrannasaurus Rex.

“He’s not able to run in our race because he’s training for the Boston Marathon which is just a few weeks after our run,” said Lawrence, “so he’s coming to support the other runners.”

Other perks for runners will be mini-massages by Art of Massage after the run, and two people from Starbucks will be on site with coffee for runners and supporters.

Both runs will start and end at Dobson Park on March 24. The 10K begins at 8 a.m. and will go around town and out toward Dairy Queen. The 5K starts at 8:15 and will go toward the college.

Lawrence urges people interested in helping to sign up for the race or come out and support runners. People who aren’t really into running can make a donation or volunteer to help by calling 336-367-3522.

On-line registration for this event is available at www.itsyourrace.com (search Meals on Wheels). Registration will also be available during early packet pickup at Dobson United Methodist Church on March 23 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. or on race day at the event from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

Sponsors for this event are the Dragon Slayers, Yadkin Valley Urology, Pilot Mountain Civic Club, Home Instead Senior Care of Mount Airy, Dobson Veterinary Hospital, Mountain Valley Hospice, Mickey Cartner, Charles Pigott, Sheriff Jimmy Combs, Register of Deeds Carolyn Comer, and Surry County Commissioners Larry Johnson, Eddie Harris and Larry Phillips.

Also providing sponsorship for the event are Food Lion, Walmart, Pepsi, Bojangles, McDonalds, Sheetz, Starbucks, Traxx, De-Stress Massage Therapy, The Art of Massage, Renfro Corporation, Lowes Foods, Chick-fil-A of Mount Airy, Dobson Library, Dobson United Methodist Church, Interceptor, Bravecto, Rogers Realty and Auction, Hardees, Surry Bank, and Sawyers & Sawyers Accounting.

YVEDDI Meals on Wheels of Surry County is funded by the State of North Carolina, the County of Surry, United Fund of Surry and Yadkin Valley United Fund.

Jane Lewis gets her prize for a top finish in YVEDDI's 2016 run from representative Lisa Money.

