Police reports

• Two men were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday at a local business, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Police records state that this occurred at the Sweet Frogs yogurt shop on Edgewood Drive during the serving of an order for arrest warrant on one of the individuals, Raleigh Joseph McMillian, 39, of 214 Apple Drive, No. 13.

This led to additional violations against McMillian of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a felony; resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $13,000 secured bond.

Matthew Sean Wood, 34, of 1537 Mount Herman Church Road, was charged with felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and jailed under a $2,500 secured bond. Both men are scheduled to appear in District Court on May 14.

• A second-degree trespassing violation was filed Tuesday against Matthew Isiah Pruitt, 24, of 127 Oak Hill Drive, after he was encountered by police at a residence on Newsome Street from which he had been banned in April 2015. The case is set for the April 11 session of Surry District Court.

• Benito Hernandez, 41, of 152 Quaker Road, was arrested on a charge of possessing a stolen motor vehicle on Feb. 23 after he was encountered by police during a disturbance call at a West Lebanon Street location. The offense had been issued the same day through the Surry Sheriff’s Office. Hernandez was incarcerated under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an April 30 court appearance.

• Travis Allen Shelton, 31, of 2661 Bear Trail Road, Cana, Virginia, was arrested on a larceny offense on Feb. 23 after allegedly stealing items from Matthews Five and Dime on Rockford Street, including a stud finder valued at $20 which was found during a search of the Ford Ranger pickup occupied by Shelton. After being detained by police at McDonald’s on Rockford Street, Shelton was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond, with April 11 his court date.

• A violation of failing to stop at the scene of a crash was filed on Feb. 22 against Eleazar Rodriguez, 36, of 124 Paris Lane, Dobson, after a wreck in which he was the driver at fault while operating a 2002 Ford F-350 pickup. Rodriguez, who was located near the Emily B. Taylor Greenway in the vicinity of The Hollows Motel, is scheduled to be in District Court on March 29.

• An incident at Walmart led to two people being charged with felony violations on Feb. 19. Jennifer Ann Senter Simmons, 34, and Robert Curtis Simmons, 37, both of 1400 Edgewood Drive, No. 202, are each accused of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, with the female suspect additionally charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

The two were detained by loss-prevention personnel at Walmart in connection with an alleged scheme involving the use of false receipts at the store’s customer service counter. They are free on a $1,000 unsecured bond each to appear in court on April 18.

• Christopher Kyle Wilson, 32, of 1632 Siloam Road, No. 102, was served with an outstanding warrant for arrest on a charge of assault by pointing a gun on Feb. 19 after police investigated a suspicious vehicle on East Oakdale Street. The assault offense had been filed two days earlier through the Surry Sheriff’s Office with Gilmer Bennett Bowman of Massey Road as the complainant. Wilson was held in the county jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is to be in District Court next Friday.

• Tiffany Michelle Smith, 37, of 1246 Old Rockford Road, Dobson, was arrested on charges including felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia after police encountered her during a Feb. 15 traffic stop on Caudle Drive. No details were listed regarding the charges, for which Smith was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond and slated for an April 4 appearance in Surry District Court.