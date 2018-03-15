Warmer, wetter conditions prevail

If nothing else, this winter has brought a variety of weather conditions to the local area.

January was unusually cold and dry, and so far March has followed a similar pattern. That leaves February, which provided just the opposite — much warmer and wetter conditions than normal, included the breaking of a high-temperature record.

The mercury averaged 44.4 degrees last month, according to a statistical report from F.G. Doggett Water Plant in Mount Airy, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

That relatively balmy result came on the heels of a brutal January, one of the coldest months on record here when temperatures averaged just below the freezing mark the entire month: 31.6 degrees.

February’s 44.4-degree average was more than four degrees warmer than the all-time local average for that month of 40.2. Weather statistics have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

Last month’s figure was aided by several unseasonably warm days, including on Feb. 23, when a 77-degree reading was logged at the water plant. That broke the Mount Airy record for that date of 76 degrees, which had been set in 1980.

The 77-degree figure also was the high temperature overall last month, when the low of 15 degrees was noted on Feb. 4.

Frost occurred on three days during February.

Much wetter

Precipitation totaled 6.08 inches last month in Mount Airy, dwarfing the local average for February of 3.37 inches.

If it seemed as if rain was falling all the time, that was not far from the truth, with measurable amounts occurring on 17 of February’s 28 days. The highest for a single day was 2.67 inches on Feb. 11.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain occurred on Feb. 4, but produced no measurable accumulation.

For the year, as of Feb. 28, this area has received 8.04 inches of precipitation, compared to the local average for the two-month period of 6.77 inches. That 1.27-inch surplus elevated the total to 18.8 percent above normal so far in 2018.

Fog was noted on 10 days during February.