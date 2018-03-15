Police reports

• A suspicious-vehicle investigation Tuesday night at a local restaurant led to the arrest of a Virginia man on felony drug charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. After a brief investigation at Coach’s on North Andy Griffith Parkway, Bradley Edward Barnes, 48, of 296 Janice Lane, Cana, was jailed on two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; maintaining a drug vehicle; and carrying a concealed gun.

Barnes was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an April 19 appearance in District Court. In connection with the same incident, Charles Bennett Collins, 53, of 432 Granite St., was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, identified as a handgun. Collins also is to be in court on April 19.

• Also Tuesday night, Catherine Tiffen Spainhour, 28, of 150 Orchard View Drive, was arrested as a fugitive from justice. Spainhour was encountered at the Breeze Thru convenience store on West Pine Street by police, who found her name entered in a national crime database due to being wanted on an unspecified matter in Patrick County, Virginia.

She was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court on Wednesday.

• Sarah Ellen Custalow, 49, of 258 Smokey Trail, Lowgap, was served on Feb. 17 in the city with outstanding warrants on charges of of larceny and possession of stolen goods which had been issued two days earlier through the Dobson Police Department. Custalow is free on a written promise to appear in court on April 16.

• Jeffrey Dean Ray, 26, of 2832 W. Pine St., was arrested as a fugitive from justice from Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter, after a Feb. 15 traffic stop on Caudle Drive revealed his presence in the national crime database. Ray was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond. His case is set for the May 24 session of Surry District Court.