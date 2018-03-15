College hosts PC Repair Day

A computer or laptop that is not working properly can cause a lot of frustration, so Surry Community College’s Technology Club hosted a PC Repair Day recently to help computer users.

Club members worked on computers brought in by students, college personnel, and members of the community. Students performed services such as data recovery and transfer, hardware/software installations, virus removal, and other performance enhancing maintenance. These services were provided at no cost to the customers, but club donations were accepted.

Most of the Technology Club members are enrolled in the college’s information technology degree, and Ethan Shumate of Mount Airy is dually enrolled at North Surry High School. He is also the club’s vice president. Anyone who loves to work with technology is welcome to join the Technology Club, he said. Club members who participated at the recent event stated that it was a fun and valuable learning experience for them.

The college offers a degree and certificate in information technology which prepares graduates for employment in the technology sector as designers, testers, support technicians, system administrators, developers, or programmers who use computer software and/or hardware to design, process, implement and manage information systems in specialties such as database services, security, business intelligence, healthcare informatics and others depending on the technical path selected within this curriculum.

Surry also offers certificates in computer programming and development, network management, and web technologies.

The club plans to host another PC Repair on April 20. For additional information about the upcoming event, contact the Technology Club at techclubofficers@surrycc.onmicrosoft.com, or Lead Instructor Kim White at whitek@surry.edu about the club activities or to learn more about the information technology degree or certificates.

Technology Club members and Information Technology students Dakota Davis of Mount Airy, Jacob Covington of King and Alexis Huffman of East Bend do data recovery, hardware/software installations, virus removals and other performance enhancements during PC Repair Day at Surry Community College. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_picture1.jpg Technology Club members and Information Technology students Dakota Davis of Mount Airy, Jacob Covington of King and Alexis Huffman of East Bend do data recovery, hardware/software installations, virus removals and other performance enhancements during PC Repair Day at Surry Community College. Submitted Photo Surry Community College Technology Club members and Information Technology students Karina Afinogentova (back left) of Dobson and Brandon Sheek (back right) of East Bend work with Jacob Covington (front) of King and Marshall McSwain of Mount Airy on servicing computers during the club’s PC Repair Day. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_repair-day-picture2.jpg Surry Community College Technology Club members and Information Technology students Karina Afinogentova (back left) of Dobson and Brandon Sheek (back right) of East Bend work with Jacob Covington (front) of King and Marshall McSwain of Mount Airy on servicing computers during the club’s PC Repair Day. Submitted Photo Ethan Shumate of Mount Airy is the vice president of the Surry Community College Technology Club and an information technology student who is working on a client’s laptop during the club’s recent PC Repair Day. Shumate is dually enrolled in the college and North Surry High School. The club will host another event on April 20. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_repair-day-picture3.jpg Ethan Shumate of Mount Airy is the vice president of the Surry Community College Technology Club and an information technology student who is working on a client’s laptop during the club’s recent PC Repair Day. Shumate is dually enrolled in the college and North Surry High School. The club will host another event on April 20. Submitted Photo