Board to revisit Whittling Wall, playhouse parking

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is scheduled to address two projects tonight which have been off the radar screen for months, involving the downtown Whittling Wall and Andy Griffith Playhouse parking.

Concerning the Whittling Wall at the corner of West Oak and North Main streets, where eight statues honoring various local citizens were placed late last year, the board will consider allocating more money for a project that already exceeded its budget.

The issue, which is on the agenda for a commissioners meeting today at 7 p.m., involves a proposed $13,000 expenditure for three decorative lights supplied by Duke Energy.

While the brick sculptures of notable local individuals have been in place for months, related construction on improvements to the wall area itself was still under way at last check.

Meanwhile, lighting options recently have been explored by the city staff for the site, known as the Whittling Wall due to its occupancy many years ago by men who gathered to whittle, chew tobacco and swap stories.

One option considered was recessed sidewalk lights, which typically are installed in walkways and shine up at an angle to illuminate fixtures such as a flagpole or statue.

However, since those types are positioned at ground level, it was thought that insufficient lighting for the brick sculptures would result from the recessed sidewalk lights, which also require frequent maintenance, a city government memo states.

The recommended decorative lighting already has been installed on North Main Street and will be soon on nearby Market Street as part of a revitalization project there.

In addition to adequately illuminating the statues and sidewalk along the Whittling Wall, the decorative lighting would provide a sense of “continuity” with those adjoining streets and the nearby Spencer’s redevelopment project, the memo states.

If the commissioners vote tonight to authorize the installation of the lights, it will require a separate action to amend the 2017-2018 municipal budget to provide the $13,000 needed for that expense.

The Whittling Wall project took shape after Mount Airy was awarded a $94,340 downtown-revitalization grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce in 2016.

However, construction and other costs in addition to the expense of the sculptures ballooned beyond the grant figure, prompting a $10,582 gift from an anonymous donor to offset the funding shortfall.

Playhouse parking

Also tonight, the board is scheduled to discuss the paving of the Andy Griffith Playhouse parking lot, at the request of Commissioner Jon Cawley.

The idea of undertaking that project has sat on a back burner since August 2016, when the commissioners opted not to proceed with the effort.

Two options were then considered for the playhouse parking, one involving a major upgrade with a price tag of $293,400 to include a complete redesign of the lot.

It called for realigning an intersection at the playhouse, to eliminate one of the two driveways into the lot and lessen confusion while also improving access; installing decorative lighting and granite curbing; improved pedestrian access; a signal upgrade; landscaping; and striping.

Along with not embracing that project, the commissioners didn’t support a less-costly repair option of about $30,000.

The playhouse parking need became an issue recently in connection with the commissioners voting 3-2 on March 1 to provide up-front funding and operating subsidies for a Barter Theatre expansion on former Spencer’s industrial property.

A community debate surrounding that move included an allegation that the city government had not adequately supported an existing longtime theater entity, the Surry Arts Council.

This included concerns about lack of funding for improvements to city-owned facilities used by the council for its programs, including Andy Griffith Playhouse parking lot paving.

Other agenda items

Among other business tonight, the commissioners are scheduled to:

• Consider the awarding of a $33,980 contract to a Hickory accounting firm — Martin Starnes & Associates — to perform a required audit of the city government’s books for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. That firm has handled the task since 2011.

• Recognize members of the Mount Airy Fire Department, who also serve as first-responders during medical emergencies, for lifesaving efforts.

• Make an appointment to a city advisory group, the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority.

