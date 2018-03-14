Elkin mother charged in fire that killed her son

An Elkin woman has been charged in the January house fire that claimed the life of her 13-year-old son.

Maria Deneane Kidd has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse following an investgation of the Jan. 27 blaze, according to a statement released by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Monday evening. She was placed under a $150,000 bond.

Her autistic son, William Kidd, was still inside the home at the time she called 911 to report the fire, according to the sheriff’s report.

Local fire department personnel responded to the residence, at 1695 CC Camp Road outside of Elkin, near the Elkin Municipal Airport. and extinguished the fire. When fire personnel made entry to the residence, they discovered William’s body inside.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate.

After a joint-investigation with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, detectives determined that Maria Deneane Kidd’s actions during the fire directly caused the death of her son. Furthermore, they established that the living conditions in the home posed a substantial risk of injury to the child and contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office did not give details as to what actions Kidd allegedly took which caused her son’s death, nor did they explain how the conditions of the home contributed to the spread of the fire..

Kidd https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_mother-charged-1.jpg Kidd