Local educators attend advanced training

Cullowhee—Christy C. Snow of Central Middle School and Heather Young-Stafford of Mount Airy Middle School recently attended programs held at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, a recognized national leader in professional development programming for our state’s teachers.

NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms. NCCAT conducts a wide variety of high-quality professional development for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers. For more information about NCCAT visit www.nccat.org.