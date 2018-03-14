Horne Creek tree sales, grafting coming

March is always a busy time around Horne Creek Living Historical Farm. As the weather warms, preparations begin for the important spring season. And nowhere is this more evident than in the farm’s Southern Heritage Apple Orchard.

In the coming weeks the orchard will be hosting a pair of activities featuring its assortment of heirloom apple trees.

On Saturday, the day after Arbor Day is recognized in North Carolina, the orchard will host an Arbor Day Tree Sale from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hundreds of varieties of heirloom apple trees will be available for purchase. Trees will be priced at $15 each plus 7 percent sales tax.

According to the North Carolina Historical Sites program, money generated from the sale of trees will help with the upkeep of the Southern Heritage Apple Orchard. The program encourages the purchase of trees to be planted at home or in the community to celebrate birthdays, holidays, employee recognitions, anniversaries, new births, graduations or to honor the memory of someone who has impacted a life.

The program borrows a quote from the Arbor Day Foundation which says, “the trees planted for you (or by you) are an act of optimism and kindness, a labor of love and a commitment to stewardship.”

On March 24, the orchard will be the site of a popular annual offering as Horne Creek Farm Horticulturist Jason Bowen will host a grafting workshop.

From 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. Bowen will be in the orchard, discussing the grafting of apple trees and sharing information on southern apple varieties. And at the end of the program, all participants will be able to take home their own tree, grafted from one of the orchard’s 400 heirloom varieties.

A $40 admission fee will be charged plus a 7 percent sales tax. Class size is limited to 15 and participants must be at least 16 years old. Advance registration is required by March 22.

To register for the class or for more information on any Horne Creek Farm program, the farm can be reached at 325-2298.

Money made from the upcoming tree sales and grafting demonstration at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm will go to help support the farm's Southern Heritage Apple Orchard.