Police reports

• Counterfeit money surfaced at a local business during the weekend, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. This involved an unknown suspect using bogus currency to purchase an item at the Four Brothers convenience store on Holly Springs Road. In addition to counterfeiting, the suspect involved is subject to a charge of obtaining property by false pretense. The denomination of the fake money presented was not listed.

• A tire-spinning incident last Thursday night led to five charges against the operator of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma pickup, including driving while impaired. It was witnessed by Officer J.W. Watson at the intersection of Willow Street and Independence Boulevard, with the driver taking off at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was initiated on Taylor Street at North South Street, with charges of of DWI, carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol, failing to notify a law enforcement officer of carrying a concealed weapon, careless/reckless driving and speeding subsequently issued against William Tyler Young, 23, of 193 Meadowlark Road. Young was released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on April 18.

• Frederick Warren King, 69, no address listed, was arrested on a second-degree trespassing offense on March 6 at Cracker Barrel on Rockford Street, from which he had been banned several hours earlier by the restaurant manager. King was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $150 secured bond and slated for an April 25 District Court appearance.

• Christopher Anthony Bottoms, 47, of 458 Old Highway 601, was taken into custody on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense and an order for arrest for failing to appear in court after a Feb. 18 traffic stop on Starlite Road near U.S. 52. The false-pretense charge and order for arrest had been issued through Surry County authorities on Feb. 9 and Feb. 14, respectively.

Bottoms was jailed under a $4,500 secured bond and is to be in District Court in April.

• Joshua Luke Rector, 34, of Yadkinville, was arrested at Quality Inn on Rockford Street on Feb. 17 on charges of aiding and abetting the obtaining of property by false pretense, a felony, and larceny, which had been filed that day. He also was found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant on a charge of possession of stolen property issued on July 17. No details were listed for any of the cases, for which Rector was confined in the county jail under a $6,000 secured bond. His court date is April 4.

• Michael Shane Smith, 45, of 364 Spicer Road, Elkin, was arrested on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense on Feb. 17 after being encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle call at Walmart, with no details listed regarding the charge.

Both he and Angela Christian Smith, 37, of the same address, also were charged with trespassing as a result of that encounter. Michael Shane Smith was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and Angela Christian Smith, a $500 secured bond, with both scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on April 4.