Quiz Bowl returns, students compete

Knowledge and intellectual prowess will be the skills that matter when teams from ten regional high schools meet Saturday at the Andy Griffith Theater for the annual Northwestern Regional Library Quiz Bowl.

Last year’s winning school, Surry Central High School, will return to face off against teams from Alleghany High School, East Surry High School, Forbush High School, Millennium Charter Academy, North Surry High School, South Stokes High School, Stokes Early College, Surry Early College, and Yadkin Early College.

“We are so glad to be able to do this for the students, the parents and the schools,” said Joan Sherif, Northwestern Regional Library director.

Quiz Bowl is an annual academic competition between high school teams who complete in subjects including language, social studies, arts, science and current events. Each match challenges two high school teams against each other to earn the most correct answers and points.

Quiz Bowl is sponsored by the 13 libraries of the Northwestern Regional Library in Alleghany, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties as well as the Elkin Friends of the Library and Mount Airy Friends of the Library.

“We have been doing Quiz Bowl for at least 30 years,” said Sherif. “We are so happy to do it. They put in a lot of effort, and they deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments and abilities.”

“It is a team effort,” added Sheriff. “They consult with each other, and work as a team. It’s fun to watch.”

Homer Dearmin, city manager of King, will be returning as moderator this year. He is a Quiz Bowl alumnus himself, having participated on East Surry’s team when he was in high school, according to Sherif.

The annual Northwestern Regional Library Quiz Bowl will be held Saturday, March 17, at 9 a.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St. The program is free, and the public is invited to attend.

Surry Central was the big winner of the 2017 Northwestern Regional Library Quiz Bowl. Here they are pondering a question. From left, Jackson Gates, Daniel Alvarez, Daniela Rodriguez and Seth Buie. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Quiz5.jpg Surry Central was the big winner of the 2017 Northwestern Regional Library Quiz Bowl. Here they are pondering a question. From left, Jackson Gates, Daniel Alvarez, Daniela Rodriguez and Seth Buie. Homer Dearmin welcomes audience members and students to the 2017 Northwestern Regional Library Quiz Bowl. Dearmin returns to moderate this year’s event on Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Quiz1.jpg Homer Dearmin welcomes audience members and students to the 2017 Northwestern Regional Library Quiz Bowl. Dearmin returns to moderate this year’s event on Saturday.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

