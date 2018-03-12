Police reports

• A suspicious-vehicle call in Mount Airy has led to a man being arrested on drug violations, according to city police department reports. Christopher Kyle Wilson, 32, of 1632 Siloam Road, No. 102, was encountered by officers at a West Lebanon Street location Sunday, resulting in charges of felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for a May 23 appearance in District Court.

• Sabrina Lynn Marohn, 35, of 1438 Park Drive, landed behind bars Tuesday after police encountered her during a suspicious-person call at Blu-Vue Welcome Lodge on Fancy Gap Road. Marohn, who was wanted on a Jan. 16 order for arrest for failing to appear in court, allegedly supplied officers with a false name and date of birth, requiring about two hours to determine her true identity.

In addition to being served with the order for arrest, Marohn was charged Tuesday with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer and jailed under a $2,500 secured bond. Her District Court date is April 16.

• An “investigative stop” at McDonald’s on North Andy Griffith Parkway resulted in James Robert Brintle, 22, of 883 Country Ford Road, Dobson, being arrested on felony charges on Feb. 14 and incarcerated under a $35,000 secured bond. This included charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, felonious larceny and conspiracy to commit felony larceny, which had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6 with no other details listed.

City police charged Brintle with possession of heroin, a felony. He is slated for an April 4 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Seth Ozzie Allen Cooper, 20, of Austinville, Virginia, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, after police responded to a civil disturbance at a Grove Lane location on Feb. 14.

Cooper also was served with an outstanding warrant on charges of communicating threats which had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 13 with Autumn Willard of Lovill Street, Mount Airy, listed as the complainant. Cooper was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and is to be in District Court on March 20.

• A license tag, number EAY1758, was discovered stolen on Feb. 14 from a vehicle owned by First Presbyterian Church. The theft occurred while the vehicle was at the church on South Main Street.