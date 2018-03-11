Hiatt tapped as employee of month

Surry County Schools and the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation recently recognized Debbie Hiatt as the March 2018 Surry County Schools Employee of the Month. She is the teaching assistant in the computer lab at Rockford Elementary.

Hiatt received 18 nominations from the staff at Rockford.

“Debbie Hiatt is such an asset to our school,” said Renee Bowman. “Not only is she our computer lab TA, she is also filling the role of media coordinator who is currently on a medical leave. She is always willing to lend a helping hand when asked. She is so creative and everything she touches glows. If every employee in our county had a work ethic such as Mrs. Hiatt, we would never be behind on anything. She is remarkable, and I am so blessed that we work together.”

Other people wrote, “Debbie has been like a super hero to us. For the past several months, she has pulled “double-duty” and has done a wonderful job in both areas – always wearing a smile. She is an efficient, valuable member of the Rockford team. The students and teachers are very fortunate to have been able to continue weekly visits to both special area classes, thanks to Mrs. Hiatt’s dedication.”

Yadkin Valley Real Estate, Group 3 Real Estate, Crouse’s Auto Detailing, 13 Bones, and Scenic Motors continue to sponsor this program for 2017-2018. Each Employee of the Month receives gift cards from these businesses.

“Their participation and generous support is a greatly appreciated and important to the success of the program,” the school system said in the announcement.