Police reports

• A large quantity of copper wire was discovered stolen Monday from a business site in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports. The crime involved a break in at an unspecified department/discount store location on Frederick Street, with no monetary loss given for the wire taken. The victim of the crime is 911 Restoration, a business in Winston-Salem.

• Charles Edward Danley, 41, of 1438 Park Drive, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly identifying himself by a false name to police investigating a suspicious-person call at Blu-Vue Welcome Lodge on Fancy Gap Road. It took about 45 minutes to determine Danley’s true identity, leading to a charge of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer being filed against him, and it also was learned that two orders for arrest had been issued for Danley on Jan. 16 for failing to appear in court.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,800 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on April 6.

• An attempted breaking and entering occurred on Feb. 14 at the residence of Abdulhamid Jalil Zakee on Greenhill Road, where a door was kicked, causing damage put at $200.

• Robert Lee Myers Jr., 37, listed as homeless, was arrested on felony drug charges on Feb. 13 during a larceny investigation at Circle K on Rockford Street. Myers was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felonious possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, along with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a March 18 District Court appearance.

• Tyler John Taylor, 23, of 136 West End Drive, was arrested on two felony drug charges, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, after he was encountered by police during a larceny investigation at Waffle House on Feb. 12. A probable cause search of Taylor’s person and vehicle resulted.

Taylor was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond. During the same incident, Emily Dawn Williams, 27, of Ivanhoe, Virginia, was cited on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Taylor and Williams are scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 13.