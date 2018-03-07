Henry Cho brings comedy to Earle Theatre

Comedian Henry Cho is making his first appearance at the Historic Earle Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Cho’s television credits include appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “Young Comedians Special,” “The Late, Late Show” and many guest roles on various network sitcoms.

His Comedy Central special, “What’s That Clickin’ Noise,” has remained popular since its 2006 debut and is currently running on Netflix. Cho was co-creator, co-producer, and co-writer of “The Henry Cho Show” on GAC. Known as Mr. Clean for his always-clean comedy, Cho can be heard daily on Sirius, XM, Blue Collar Radio, and Pandora. He is also a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry.

Born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, Cho often uses his childhood experiences as an Asian American in the South in his comedy. “I’m an Asian with a Southern accent,” Cho remarks, “to a lot of people, that right there is funny.”

Cho recently filmed the faith-based Indy film “Saving Faith” in which he co-starred and also co-produced. His co-stars include Amy Grant, Vince Gill and Michael W. Smith. Cho’s work in the movie garnered a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film by the International Christian Film Festival.

Tickets for the comedy show are $30 for preferred seating or $25 for orchestra and balcony seating and can be purchased online (www.surryarts.org) or via phone (336) 796-7998. For additional information, contact Antonia at antonia@surryarts.org or (336) 786-7998.