Police reports

• A Mount Airy man was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of larceny by employee, according to city police department reports. Timothy Lloyd Pennington, 60, of 120 W. Pine St., No. 11, was served with a warrant on the charge at Holiday Inn Express on EMS Drive. It had been filed on Saturday. Pennington was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on April 30.

• Sammy Lee Gwyn, 35, of 120 W. Pine St., was arrested Saturday on two counts of being an in-state wanted person, filed in Surry County on Jan. 4. Court records show that Gwyn is charged with a felony probation violation. He was encountered by city police during a suspicious-person investigation at 335 E. Pine St., the address for the Super C convenience store.

During that investigation, Gwyn allegedly fled from the scene on foot, arrest records show, and was apprehended after a short chase, leading to a charge of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer. He was jailed under a $20,500 secured bond and is to be in Surry District Court on April 5.

• An incident at Walmart on Feb. 10 led to charges of larceny, possession of stolen property, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia being filed against Alvin Junior Hunter, 65, of Winston-Salem. He allegedly took merchandise valued at $69 which was recovered. His court date is April 4.

Hunter also is facing another larceny charge due to his alleged stealing of a Rug Doctor valued at $214 from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on North Renfro Street the day before the Walmart incident. That item also was recovered, with Hunter scheduled to appear in District Court on May 14.

• Christopher Kyle Wilson, 32, of 1632 Siloam Road, was arrested on Feb. 9 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony; possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia after police encountered him during a welfare check in the parking lot of a business on Rockford Street. This led to a probable-cause search of the vehicle Wilson was in and his subsequent confinement in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is May 16.

• A larceny charge was issued against Kimberly Marie Allen, 36, of 413 Goins Road, on Feb. 9 at Walmart after she allegedly took unspecified merchandise valued at $214, which was recovered. The case was set for Wednesday’s session of District Court.

• Heather Marie Reynolds, 40, of 115 Lori Lane, was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired on Feb. 9 on U.S. 52 near Merita Street after a motor vehicle collision. Reynolds was released by a magistrate to a “sober adult,” police records state, and is free on a $3,000 unsecured bond to be in court on April 30.

• A break-in crime was discovered on Feb. 9 at Astro Pneumatic Tools, a business in the 300 block of Old U.S. 52-South, where a metal post was used in an attempt to gain entry. This caused $500 in damage to a garage roll-up door.

• A Zebra printer valued at $1,149, owned by U.S. Foods Inc. in Greensboro, was discovered stolen on Feb. 9 from the unlocked 2009 Acura of Sarah Davis Ayers at her residence on Jackson Road.

• Property owned by Stacey Dawn Nester was stolen from an unlocked 2014 Dodge Caravan on Feb. 9 while parked at her home on Woodbury Lane. Included were an undisclosed sum of money and a Walmart gift card valued at $40.

• Another unlocked vehicle, a Subaru Outback owned by Susan Stephens Bolen of Madison Avenue, was discovered to have been entered there on Feb. 9, with nothing listed as missing.

• Also on Feb. 9, the unlocked 2014 Ford Escape of Jo Lynn Forrest Johnson was entered at her home on Madison Avenue, with no property reported stolen.

• An unlocked 2014 Jeep Cherokee owned by Joel Dalton Tedder was discovered on Feb. 9 to have been entered at his residence on Elizabeth Drive, with nothing listed as missing.

• Two Dobson residents, Emmett Heath Hunt, 35, of 2668 Prison Camp Road, and Jennifer Michelle Walker, 23, of 111 Hattie Lane, were charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony; possession of marijuana; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Feb. 9 at Hampton Inn. Hunt was released under a $10,000 unsecured bond while Walker was jailed under a $4,500 secured bond, with both to appear in District Court on March 26.

• A theft at U.S. Cellular on South Andy Griffith Parkway on Feb. 8 led to a larceny charge against Shane Everett McMillian, 26, of 458 Old Highway 601, with the unspecified stolen property located on his person and returned to the business, police records state. A March 29 court date was set in the case.