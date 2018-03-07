Alzheimer’s group to meet this month

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting the Surry County Alzheimer’s Community Forum on Thursday, March 29 to hear from local area residents.

Check-in will open at 5:45 p.m., and the event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mount Airy Public Library at 145 Rockford Street. Light refreshments will be provided. There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested at https://tinyurl.com/surryforum or by calling 980-498-7760.

The Alzheimer’s Community Forum is a gathering for people who have been affected by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the disease, discuss their experiences and needs, learn about resources, and discover how to engage in the cause.

“Our community forum is an invaluable opportunity to let your voice be heard about Alzheimer’s, dementia, and memory loss,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “We encourage attendees to bring a friend who has been affected by the disease. Attendance by area residents is key for our organization to learn how we can further help the more than 1,700 individuals living with the disease and their 5,300 caregivers in Surry County.”

If national statistics are any indication, plenty of individuals in Surry County might have need for the group — many of them probably deal with the disease on one level or another.

Among those statistics:

• One in 10 people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia.

• More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, a number estimated to grow to as many as 16 million by year 2050.

• Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s are women.

• African-Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as older whites.

• Hispanics are about one and one-half times as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as older whites.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health,” according to a statement released by the Western Carolina Chapter. “Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.”

The Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in the 49 central and western North Carolina counties that serves more than 100,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in these counties.

“We provide a variety of services including a 24/7 helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert,” the group said in the statement. “We offer opportunities to get involved and to make a difference. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/northcarolina or call (800) 272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.