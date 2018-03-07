SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — A Mount Airy teen was arrested over the weekend and faces several more charges in the coming weeks.

Dylan Jeremiah Pozo, 19, of Broad Street, was served an order for arrest Saturday for failure to appear in court Feb. 8 on a charge of possession of a Schedule VI drug. He was given a $500 secured bond and an April 12 court date.

He also has a March 16 court date in Iredell County for charges of hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage, and driving with no license.

On April 2 in Surry, he has charges of conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana and felony probation violations. On April 16 the charges are littering a beer/wine container and possession of an open container in a car.

On April 30 the charges are possession of Schedule IV and VI drugs, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of alcohol by someone age 19 or 20.

On May 16 he faces a felony breaking and entering a place of worship charge.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office also has released the following arrest reports:

• Angela Hope Holder, 32, of Rick Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse March 2 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Nov. 17. She was given a $1,000 secured bond with a court appearance later that day.

• Kent Roberson Leonard, 61, of Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 2 for failure to appear in court Feb. 21 on a charge of violating probation. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and an April 4 court date.

On that date he will also face counts of driving while impaired, driving left of center and a 30-day revocation of his license.

• Ronald Dewayne Easter, of George Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant March 1 on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $1,400 cash bond and a court appearance the next day.

• Courtney Nacord Long, 38, of Eleanor Avenue, Mount Airy, was served warrants March 3 on charges of communicating threats and assault on a female. The complainant is Darlene Moore, Mount Airy. Long was given no bond and a March 16 court date.

• Terry Wayne Speas, 47, of Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest March 3 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated Aug. 17. He was given a $1,000 cash bond and a March 8 court date.

• Robert Russell Hodges, 30, of Perry Taylor Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons March 3 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. The complainant is listed as Armando Dunn of High Point. He was given a March 23 court date.

• Sherri Lynn Smith, 40, of Winston-Salem, was served an order for arrest March 3 for charges of speeding, no driver’s license, no car inspection, no registration, fictitious or altered title/registration, no insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, all dated Feb. 22. She was given a $500 secured bond and a March 26 court date.

Smith has an April 18 date in Forsyth County for charges of larceny and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

• Kristal Esperance Brown, 37, of Hassell Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest March 3 for failure to appear in court Feb. 7 on counts of breaking and entering and resisting an officer. She was given a $7,500 secured bond and a March 26 court date in Winston-Salem.

On March 28 she has a date in Surry County for charges of two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug and two counts of sell/deliver Schedule II drugs,

• Anthony Ray Barker, 49, of Hassell Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest March 3 for failure to appear in court Feb. 20. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a March 20 court date.

• Brittney Nicole Scales, 24, of Doe Run Lane, Ararat, was served an order for arrest March 3 for failure to appear in court Feb. 14 on charges of hit and run and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.

• Jeffrey Harvey Hagerman, 40, of Karen Lane, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest March 4 for failure to appear in court Jan. 25. He was given a $2,294.55 secured bond and a March 22 court date.