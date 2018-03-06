Vending fire forces North Surry evacuation

A vending machine fire at North Surry High School Tuesday morning forced a brief evacuation of the school, a county emergency official said.

The incident was reported at 9:18 a.m. in the cafeteria of the campus on West Pine Street. It was declared under control at 9:27.

“It was a malfunction with a drink machine,” Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton said. “I think something shorted out in it and it started smoking.”

Volunteer fire department members responded to an alarm at North Surry.

“But it was put out quickly by school personnel,” Shelton said.

The incident did prompt an evacuation of the school, a routine step in such cases in which students and others basically observed fire-drill procedures by filing out of the building.

Everyone remained outside for “just a short period of time,” Shelton said.

One factor for this was a finding that the fire was not structural in nature.

“It was confined to the drink machine,” Shelton explained. “There wasn’t any faulty wiring or something like that.”

The scene was checked out by a fire inspector.

