Dobson Elementary holds club day

Fourth grade teacher Jennifer LeFevre is helping one of her groups build a Lego robotic in the robotics club.


Students Jesse Diaz, Alexis Pedraza and Henry Hodges enjoy learning how to play Chess during club day at Dobson Elementary School.


Fifth grade teacher Siomara Baltazar leads her club in Zumba during club day.


Diana Sepeda enjoys learning how to use chopsticks while in cooking club.


Dobson Elementary students recently participated in Club Day. All of the staff members at Dobson Elementary came up with different clubs based on their skills. Students then were able to sign up for the different clubs based on their personal preference.

The school had a wide variety of different club choices for students to choose from such as robotics, yoga and even photography.

