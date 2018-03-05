City schools crown spelling bee champ

Eleven elementary and middle school students recently competed in the Mount Airy City Schools district-wide spelling bee.

After almost 20 rounds of competition, eighth-grader Matthew Chapman came away with the win while sixth-grader Mitchell Fulcher battled well and finished as runner-up.

Because of a scheduling conflict for Matthew Chapman with the date of the Regional Spelling Bee, Mitchell Fulcher will go on to represent Mount Airy City Schools on March 18.