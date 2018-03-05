City schools crown spelling bee champ

Eleven elementary and middle school students recently competed in the Mount Airy City Schools district-wide spelling bee.
After almost 20 rounds of competition, eighth-grader Matthew Chapman came away with the win while sixth-grader Mitchell Fulcher battled well and finished as runner-up.
Because of a scheduling conflict for Matthew Chapman with the date of the Regional Spelling Bee, Mitchell Fulcher will go on to represent Mount Airy City Schools on March 18.
Spelling bee competitors, from left, top row to bottom, were Kinlee Reece, Mitchell Fulcher, Hannah Rudisill, Taylor O’Brien, Matthew Chapman, Serenity Grim, Mattison Newton, DeVonte Frazier, Kieran Slate, Kaebyn Avara, and Gabe Mauck.
The top two finishers in the city spelling bee were Matthew Chapman and Mitchell Fulcher.