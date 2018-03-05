Early College science students advance

Surry Early College High School recently had four of its students compete in the Regional North Carolina Science and Engineering Fair competition at the Triad Math and Science Academy in Greensboro.

Working in two-person teams, all four placed in the top three in their respective divisions. This means will be going to the State North Carolina Science and Engineering Fair competition at North Carolina State University later this month.

The school’s Courtland Hardy and Dannis Cazarez took second place in the technology division. Teresa Vazquez and Joana Hernandez claimed third place in the Micro-Biology Division.