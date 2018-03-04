The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Daniel U. Quiterio Candelaria 25, of North Wilkesboro and Leigh A. Sparks 27, of Mount Airy issued March 1

– Ryan A. Pardue 29, of Tobaccoville and Lauren M. Key 25, of Rural Hall issued March 1

– Kendall W. Tate 20, of Mount Airy and Lauren D. Branch 18, Dobson issued March 1

– Christopher A. Belton 29, and Katherine H. Burton 28, of Rural Hall issued Feb. 28

– Cody L. Dixon 25, and Chyna D. Mullins 24, of Lowgap issued Feb. 26

– Daniel A. Renegar 29, and Brandi D. Johnson 23, of Stateroad issued Feb. 26

– Dale P. Pettit 40, and Jennifer P. Miller 38, of Mount Airy issued Feb. 26