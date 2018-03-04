In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
• Alice and Perry Cooke to Saw-Saw LLC, $60
• Betty Foster to Gregory Holt, Lots 8-11 C W Folder Subdivision in Dobson $144
• Rex Hardy to Reece Barbour, Tract in Mount Airy $198
• Bobbie and Donald Joyner to Tamara Kenkins, Lot 2 Nellie M Yarbrough Property PB 120 and 131 Rockford $18
• Cynthia and John Osborne to Richard Gordon, Tract in Mount Airy $200
• Taylor and Rebecca Clark to Cody Jackson and Monique Howlett, Lot 8 Cross Creek Country Club Inc. Residential Development Phase 2 Section E PB 9 32 in Mount Airy $320
• Debra and Thomas Bullard to Steven Caudill, 8.09 acres in Bryan Township $84
• Earl and Emily Hill to James and Marsha Meadows, Lot 5A Hollyview Estates PB 11 144 in Mount Airy $752
• James and Brenda Vaden to Joseph Bright, 0.60 acres $140
• J&B Properties and Investments LLC to Alfredo Valencia, 2.897 acres in Dobson $46
• Susan Knighton to Jordana Coe, Tract in Mount Airy $258
• Roger Thompson to Veronica Zavalla, 1.539 acres PB 32 162 in Westfield $374
• Tiffany and Aric Warner to Dianne Hardy, Lots 1 and 2 JG Wood Farm Section A PB 6 41 $239
• Evelyn Wilson to John and Laura Wood, 2.41 acres Marsh $244
• Jonathan and Christy McMillian to Chainey Cooke and Victoria Cox, Tract 1 Lot 6 Airmont Development PB 6 144 and Tract 2 Tract in Mount Airy $226
• Paul and Betty Siders to Danny and Rhonda Niday, $615
• Luvenia Simmons to Marcy Carlini, 1.38 acres in Mount Airy $264
• Tony and Christi Smith to Emma and Larry Jenkins, Tract in Stewarts Creek $60
• Sheila Willard to Seca Properties LLC, 2.75 acres in Mount Airy $40
• Brianna and Jeremiah Simpson and Bradley Settle, Tract in Elkin $218
• Alicia Gooch to Bryan Hall, 2.841 acres in Pilot Mountain $67
• Jacob Hall to Chad and Kimberly Gough, Lots 78 and 79 Hollyview Forrest Section III PB 7 2 in Mount Airy $340
• Linda and Stonie Holcomb to Johnny Newman, Tracts in Bryan Township $310
• Adolphus and Iris Stonestreet to Danny and Wendy Nance, Unit 10A Dearon Village III Condominiums BK 1 255-257 in Pilot Mountain $446
• Tommy and Brenday Watson to Chrystal and William Reynolds, Lots 6-9 Block B J D. Smith Estate PB 3 109 in Mount Airy $248
• Joshua Holderfield to Christopher Bowman, Tract PB 26 179 in Stewarts Creek $395
• J and T LDTR LLC to Stephen Payne, Lot in Mount Airy $81
• Billie and Sandy Moser to Jonathan and Amy Atkins, Lot 34 and 35 Carson Acres Subdivision PB 16 97 in Pilot Mountain $390