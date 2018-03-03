Drug raidchargescontinue

DOBSON — New charges continue to be added to the tally of a Mount Airy man busted in a fall drug raid.

Working with other law-enforcement agencies, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office has been building a case against an alleged drug trafficker working out of a mobile home in the Holly Springs area.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs said that an extensive drug investigation in the county and surrounding areas led to the execution of several search warrants. One of those was at 451 Old U.S. 52.

“Tactical officers with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team executed the warrant,” said Combs.

“During the search of the residence, officers located 327 grams of cocaine (over a half-pound) with a street value of $39,240; 284 grams of methamphetamine (over a half-pound) with a street value of $34,080; 636 grams of marijuana (over a pound) with a street value of $4,400; four firearms; and $5,228 in cash.

Gerardo Rodriguez Gallegos, 26, was arrested and received a bond of $250,000 after being charged with the following:

• 10 counts of felony trafficking meth;

• two counts of felony trafficking cocaine;

• one count of felony possession with intent manufacture sell deliver marijuana;

• one count of possession of marijuana;

• one count of felony maintaining drug dwelling;

• one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

As this investigation continued, the sheriff’s office found more evidence against Gallegos. This past week he was hit with three new charges: two counts of felony trafficking meth and one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle.

For this, Gallegos was given an additional $75,000 bond.

The sheriff said the bulk of the casework has now been completed and information will be released in the coming days and weeks as investigators finalize their work.

“This investigation was a joint operation with the Mount Airy Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation,” he said. “Drug traffickers are well equipped and organized. That is why we frequently work with local, state and federal agencies and it ensures we are sharing information and intelligence as well as multiplying our resources. We are much stronger working together.”

Gallegos has an April 25 court date for the original charges and a May 24 appearance for the new counts.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs sorts through the evidence captured in the raid of a home on Old U.S. 52. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SheriffDrugBust.jpg Sheriff Jimmy Combs sorts through the evidence captured in the raid of a home on Old U.S. 52. Submitted photo Among the weapons found was a dual-drum magazine, capable of holding up to 100 rounds for a semiautomatic rifle. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SheriffDrugBust2.jpg Among the weapons found was a dual-drum magazine, capable of holding up to 100 rounds for a semiautomatic rifle. Submitted photo