Surry County Most Wanted

DOBSON — The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Curtis Gray Porter, 54, black male , wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony taking indecent liberties with a minor.

• Sandra Kay Burns, 48, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a Schedule II drug and Level 3 driving while impaired.

• Eric Eugene Benton, 47, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for resisting a public officer.

• Aaron James Epperson, 23, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts felony larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at (336) 429-2705.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Joseph Odell Spencer, 44, white male, wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, achieving the status of habitual felon, failing to appear in court on a charge of failing to report a new address as a sex offender, and felony conspiracy.

• Nicole Collins Sloop, 26, white female, wanted for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property.

• William G. Golding, 51, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Christopher D. Owens, 31, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.