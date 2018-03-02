SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Justin Kerry Robertson, 24, of Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Feb. 28 for failure to appear in court that day on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $600 cash bond and a March 28 court date.

• Kelley Shanta Woods, 39, of Branch Drive, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Feb. 28 for failure to appear in court Jan. 9, on a charge of larceny. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.

• Joshua Shaun Wiles, 33, of Apple Blossom Lane, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Feb. 28 for failure to appear in court that day on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was given a $975 cash bond and a March 8 court date.

The office has released the following incident reports:

• Poplar Springs Baptist Church, of Fellowship Way, State Road, reported damage to its sign on Feb. 23. Jimmy Sloop said that sometime between 4 p.m. the day before and 8 a.m. that morning someone appeared to have driven off the road and struck the sign out front. The destroyed digital sign was estimated at $10,000.

• Kelly Renea Hoyle, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in of a vehicle on Feb. 23. She said her 2005 Chevy Impala was parked at a church at 3644 E. Pine St., Mount Airy, the address of Slate Mountain Baptist Church, between 3-4 a.m. when someone broke a window to gain entry ($200 damage) and stole a hooded sweatshirt and the spare car keys to the Impala.

• Martin Ennis Fulcher, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in Feb. 24 of a residence on River Road, Dobson. He said a person entered without consent between Feb. 16-24 and removed a sterling silver brush and mirror set ($125) a set of camouflage waders ($50) and an antique wooden washboard ($20).

The next day, Paul and Susan Fulcher, of Clemmons, reported further items missing from the Dobson home. They listed a $400 Sanyo TV, $225 in pewter antiques, an antique wash pan ($50), a memorial American flag ($100), Boy Scout badges ($100) and $20 in costume jewelry.

• Terry Lynn Julian, of Reynolds Road, Dobson, reported a larceny on Feb. 24. He said between Jan. 6 and Feb. 20, someone entered the residence and removed a vintage lithograph from Anheuser-Busch, valued at $2,200, as well as a torch ($200).

• Lois Elaine Billings, of Traphill, reported a burglary of a home on Haystack Road, Thurmond, on Feb. 25. She said someone broke in and stole the stove and refrigerator (unknown brands) out of the kitchen as well as items in the yard. Listed from the yard were a Murray riding mower, a Cub Cadet mower with tiller, a cutting torch with two tanks, and the radiators from three junk cars.

• Lindsey and Phillip Parks, of State Road, reported a break-in on Feb. 25. They said someone broke into a residence on C.C. Camp Road and stole several items. Listed were three Benson shirts ($48), two hoodies ($50), two upright mirrors ($50), a pink ball cap ($15), a tote bag ($20) and a three-fourths sleeve Indian shirt ($20).

This case is listed as closed by arrest, but the arrest information was not provided on the case.

• Michelle Maura Gilley, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Biscayne Lane, Mount Airy, on Feb. 25. She said between Feb. 22-25 someone broke into the residence and appeared to be sleeping there. Damage to a door was listed at $150, and ladies underwear was missing.