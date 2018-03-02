Police reports

• Property valued at $600 was stolen from the Lowe’s hardware store on Monday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The DeWalt six-tool combo kit was taken by an unknown suspect.

• Deanna Dickens, 28, of 146 Gemstone Lane, was cited Thursday on a charge of allowing an animal to run at large in violation of a city ordinance. This stemmed from a dog owned by Dickens roaming through her neighborhood and “being vicious,” police records state. A May 3 District Court date was set for the case.

• A criminal summons for a charge of cyberstalking was served early Wednesday on Travis Lee Knott, 28, of 218 Northwood Drive, after he was encountered by police during a domestic call at his residence and found to be the subject of the summons.

The offense had been issued on Nov. 3 with Lisa Ann Knott of Salvation Lane in Lowgap as the complainant. The case was set for a Surry District Court session next Wednesday.

• A Stihl KM90 pole saw valued at $250 was stolen Tuesday from a construction site on Kodiak Lane near U.S. 52. The property owned by James Henry Crossingham III of Wild Horse Trail was taken while workers were at lunch.

• Charges of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer was filed on Feb. 9 against Antonio Thomas Carter, 34, of Critz, Virginia, by police responding to a suspicious-person call in the Galax Trail area. Carter is facing an April 4 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Christen Renee Richards, 32, of 713 Sunset Drive, was taken into custody on Feb. 8 on an order for arrest on a charge of littering which had been filed in Alleghany County on Dec. 4. The arrest resulted from Richards being encountered by police investigating a civil disturbance at a Parker Road location. She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $435 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Alleghany District Court on Monday.

• Thomas Harvey Snow, 68, of 266 Pilot Church Road, Pinnacle, was arrested on a second-degree trespassing charge on Feb. 7 stemming from his alleged presence at a Hamburg Street location where Snow had been banned. He was confined in the Surry County Jail, with no bond figure listed, and slated for an appearance in District Court next Monday.